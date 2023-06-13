Instant Pot And Pyrex's Parent Company Just Filed For Bankruptcy

Instant Brands, the parent company of brands such as Pyrex, CorningWare, and Instant Pot, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 12. The company, which claims that at least one product from any of its brands can be found in roughly 90% of U.S. households, released a statement saying the filing is a move to take "steps to strengthen the company as it continues providing housewares and appliance products under its iconic brands." Despite the filing, the company's President and CEO, Ben Gadbois, claims to be operating in positive cash flow territory.

Instant Brands filed a number of motions with the court to continue business operations, such as paying employees without disruption. Though it's very likely to be granted, without the approval of this motion, Instant Brands would be obligated to pay its creditors before its employees, potentially leaving no cash flow for employee paychecks. Lack of court approval could also cause a disruption in operations, leaving retailers without product.

For those who don't speak financial legalese, a Chapter 11 bankruptcy is known as a "reorganization" bankruptcy. It allows a company to stay in business as it restructures obligations — affairs, debts, and assets — to stakeholders and creditors, as a kind of fresh start. During a Chapter 11 restructuring, Instant Brands will need court approval to make certain decisions such as selling non-inventory business assets (the court won't need to approve your new Pyrex brownie dish purchase) and stopping or expanding business operations.