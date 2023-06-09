12 Canned Olive Brands You Should Look Out For

For such a tiny plant, the olive packs a big punch. These juicy, mellow stone fruits are vital to so many food cultures around the world and have been for thousands of years. Grown and eaten since antiquity, olives have had an enormous impact on the economies and traditions of multiple civilizations, and have been used not just for food, but for religious and ceremonial purposes. And nowadays, olives remain as popular as ever, with millions of tons of them being produced and eaten year-on-year around the world.

Arguably, part of why olives have remained so popular throughout time is their eminent ability to be preserved. For many, olives are the quintessential brined food, with most of us accustomed to fishing them out of a can or jar filled with salty liquid, that not just extends their lifespan but makes them extra delicious. And, as you can imagine, there are a lot of canned olive brands out there vying for customers' attention and seeking to whet appetites. But in such a crowded market, how do you separate the good from the bad? Which brands float to the top and are worth your time? Let's crack the lid on a couple of olive cans, and chew on a few favorites.