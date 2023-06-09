Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Frostys In June For A Limited Time

If you've ever wanted T-Pain to "buy u a drank," now is your chance — sort of. The singer has teamed up with Wendy's to do just that in the form of a free Wendy's Frosty. The iconic frozen dessert, which falls somewhere between a milkshake and soft-serve ice cream, could be yours for free with just one small catch: the purchase of any other Wendy's product. You'll have to get a move on it if you want the free treat, though, as it's only available through June 21.

T-Pain introduced the collaboration in a YouTube video, where he refers to himself as "Fros-T-Pain." In his can't-miss autotuned tone, he sings an entire song about his love for Frostys to the tune of his "Buy U a Drank," appropriately replacing "drank" with "Frosty." It remains a bit of a mystery why T-Pain is collaborating with the brand, but we're here for it.