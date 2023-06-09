Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Frostys In June For A Limited Time
If you've ever wanted T-Pain to "buy u a drank," now is your chance — sort of. The singer has teamed up with Wendy's to do just that in the form of a free Wendy's Frosty. The iconic frozen dessert, which falls somewhere between a milkshake and soft-serve ice cream, could be yours for free with just one small catch: the purchase of any other Wendy's product. You'll have to get a move on it if you want the free treat, though, as it's only available through June 21.
T-Pain introduced the collaboration in a YouTube video, where he refers to himself as "Fros-T-Pain." In his can't-miss autotuned tone, he sings an entire song about his love for Frostys to the tune of his "Buy U a Drank," appropriately replacing "drank" with "Frosty." It remains a bit of a mystery why T-Pain is collaborating with the brand, but we're here for it.
Customers can choose between two Frosty flavors
To get the Frosty on T-Pain, you'll have to order your Wendy's meal through the app or online; you can't order it in store or at the drive-thru window. Customers can choose between the classic Chocolate Frosty or a Strawberry Frosty. The latter is available for a limited time through the summer. While online or in the app, go to the "Rewards" section, and then click "Offers" to get the deal.
The Frosty has been synonymous with Wendy's for decades. The treat first debuted more than 50 years ago in 1969 as one of only a handful of items on the fast-food restaurant's menu, and it has since become more of a staple than arguably anything other item — Wendy's sells more than 300 million Frostys each year. The brand has run Frosty promotions in the past, including celebrating the treat's 50th birthday back in 2019 when it released a limited-edition Birthday Cake Frosty Cookie Sundae.