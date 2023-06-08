Oatly Debuts New Non-Dairy Cream Cheese Made From Oats

Fans of alternative milks are probably already familiar with the Oatly name. The brand is widely known for its simply packaged oat milks — and more recently its yogurts and frozen desserts, too. According to a press release, the Swedish company is now adding another new product to its roster — a cream cheese spread.

Indeed, there is now a purely oat-based version of the richly thick dairy topping and baking ingredient — just one more plant-based option to spread onto homemade bagels or cupcakes. Oatly Cream Cheese is one of the first of its kind and will be hitting store shelves as part of a nationwide rollout through the end of the year.

The non-dairy spread will be available in two different flavors and sold in 8-ounce containers. (Take your pick between plain or chive and onion.) The cream cheeses are both made from oat milk, but allegedly still spread just as smoothly as their dairy counterparts. In addition to being 100% plant-based, the new products are also gluten-free and non-GMO.