Monsters Cereals Announces Its First-Ever Woman Mascot

The beloved lineup of Monsters Cereals characters are some of the most iconic breakfast cereals you may have enjoyed as a child. Now, they're going to be accompanied by a new face. General Mills announced in a press release that Carmella Creeper will join the ranks of Franken Berry, Count Chocula, and Boo Berry.

Carmella Creeper's appearance will mark the first time that the brand has featured a female mascot. However, this isn't the first time a female mascot was planned. Female mummy BerryPatchra and Bride of Franken Berry were both in the running to join the lineup in the '90s. Carmella Creeper will now have the honor thanks to her launch later this summer.

Carmella is a zombie DJ and distant cousin to longtime mascot Franken Berry. "Complete with a fierce attitude and looks to match, Carmella is ready to shake things up at the Monsters' haunted mansion," reads the release.