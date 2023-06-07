Monsters Cereals Announces Its First-Ever Woman Mascot
The beloved lineup of Monsters Cereals characters are some of the most iconic breakfast cereals you may have enjoyed as a child. Now, they're going to be accompanied by a new face. General Mills announced in a press release that Carmella Creeper will join the ranks of Franken Berry, Count Chocula, and Boo Berry.
Carmella Creeper's appearance will mark the first time that the brand has featured a female mascot. However, this isn't the first time a female mascot was planned. Female mummy BerryPatchra and Bride of Franken Berry were both in the running to join the lineup in the '90s. Carmella Creeper will now have the honor thanks to her launch later this summer.
Carmella is a zombie DJ and distant cousin to longtime mascot Franken Berry. "Complete with a fierce attitude and looks to match, Carmella is ready to shake things up at the Monsters' haunted mansion," reads the release.
Carmella Creeper joins a long legacy of Monsters mascots
As her name suggests, Carmella Creeper will feature caramel apple cereal bites and colored Monster marshmallows. It will be released in late summer as grocery stores start to line their aisles with all the trappings of Halloween. This season's full Monsters Cereals lineup will include Carmella Creeper, Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Boo Berry, and the Monster Mash remix cereal, which features cereal flavors from every flavor combined into a single spooky mix. All the cereals available will sell for $3.99 in the standard size and $4.93 in the family size.
Carmella Creeper is the first mascot to join the Monsters lineup in 35 years. The mascots have gone through significant rebrands over the years but haven't been added to the roster for some time. The last new character introduced was the Fruity Yummy Mummy. This mascot was rolled out in 1988 to replace the less successful Fruit Brute character.