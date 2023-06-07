Taco Bell Is Rolling Out A Fully Vegan Crunchwrap

Taco Bell is famous for its array of vegetation options, especially compared to other fast-food chains. From its colorful bean burritos to the heart veggie power bowl (and almost a million other combinations), the chain has a lot to offer. Still, some of the most popular menu items have long remained exclusive to carnivores. And for vegans, the options are even more slim.

The iconic Crunchwrap is one item that has long been unavailable to non-meat eaters — but soon that sad reality will be no more. Taco Bell is finally rolling out a vegan Crunchwrap — the first-ever fully vegan entrée on the chain's menu, according to a June 7 press release.

While the black bean Crunchwrap Supreme has long been a menu option, this new creation allows vegans and vegetarians alike to enjoy the menu item in its full splendor. The item, which took years of testing to come to fruition, will finally be available in three cities on June 8. For now, Taco Bell is testing the popularity of the vegan Crunchwrap in areas with higher vegan populations in New York City, Los Angeles, and Orlando. The menu item will retail for the same price as the regular Crunchwrap.