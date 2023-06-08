The Kitchen Tool That Makes Tacos For Dinner Even Better

Warming your tortillas this way has a number of benefits over other methods. One of the most common ways to heat tortillas is on a dry pan for several seconds each. However, this is the least efficient method, making it an impractical solution when serving a crowd. Another tactic involves using the oven. However, ovens can take quite a bit of time to pre-heat, requiring some forethought. In addition, it is too easy to dry the tortillas out or burn them. A microwave and a damp paper towel is the easiest way, but this usually results in soggy tortillas, particularly if they are not promptly removed and divided among plates.

The slow cooker method has one strength the others do not: it keeps the tortillas warm throughout dinner without the possibility of burning (assuming it's used on a low-heat setting). This allows for second and third helpings without the task of re-heating the tortillas in the middle of dinner. It also makes it perfect for a taco bar to serve a party or crowd, allowing guests to help themselves on their own schedule. A slow cooker is the next best thing to a fancy tortilla warmer, and since you likely have one in your kitchen, it means less money spent on an unnecessary product. Therefore, this hack can save you time, headaches, and money at your next taco dinner.