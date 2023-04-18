Jack Link's Just Unveiled The Most Ridiculous Cargo Shorts You've Ever Seen

Jerky has always been marketed as masculine. It's a snack for the rugged outdoorsman, someone who fights grizzly bears with one hand while chomping down smoked sausage in the other — or so companies like Jack Link's want you to imagine. Jack Link's even had Sasquatch (or at least an actor portraying the infamous large-footed cryptid) star in its commercials. And nothing says "tough" like Bigfoot and meat sticks.

In keeping with the idea of jerky being the snack for the "tough guy," Jack Link's has decided that it's not enough for fans to eat tough; they need to look tough too. In an April 18 press release, Jack Link's announced that it's releasing a line of cargo pants — known as "Jargo pants." Announced just in time for National Park Week, the company explains in the press release that both cargo pants and beef jerky are enjoyed by the many hikers and visitors who wander the trails of America's national parks. So it only makes sense for Jack Link's to combine the two. Jack Link's is also giving a generous donation of $10,000 to the National Parks Conservation Association to further strengthen the bond between meat snacks and the Great Outdoors.

While national parks certainly aren't ridiculous, we haven't gotten into what exactly these "Jargo pants" actually look like, along with their connections to "gorpcore."