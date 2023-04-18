Jack Link's Just Unveiled The Most Ridiculous Cargo Shorts You've Ever Seen
Jerky has always been marketed as masculine. It's a snack for the rugged outdoorsman, someone who fights grizzly bears with one hand while chomping down smoked sausage in the other — or so companies like Jack Link's want you to imagine. Jack Link's even had Sasquatch (or at least an actor portraying the infamous large-footed cryptid) star in its commercials. And nothing says "tough" like Bigfoot and meat sticks.
In keeping with the idea of jerky being the snack for the "tough guy," Jack Link's has decided that it's not enough for fans to eat tough; they need to look tough too. In an April 18 press release, Jack Link's announced that it's releasing a line of cargo pants — known as "Jargo pants." Announced just in time for National Park Week, the company explains in the press release that both cargo pants and beef jerky are enjoyed by the many hikers and visitors who wander the trails of America's national parks. So it only makes sense for Jack Link's to combine the two. Jack Link's is also giving a generous donation of $10,000 to the National Parks Conservation Association to further strengthen the bond between meat snacks and the Great Outdoors.
While national parks certainly aren't ridiculous, we haven't gotten into what exactly these "Jargo pants" actually look like, along with their connections to "gorpcore."
The cargo pants have 20 pockets for holding jerky
"Jargo pants?" "Gorpcore?" What do any of these words even mean? You see, "gorpcore" (so named after the classic hiking snack of "good ol' raisins and peanuts") refers to a fashion subculture that focuses on utilitarian clothing that reflects traditional hiking or outdoor clothing, such as cargo pants. Jack Link's foray to this wilderness-inspired fashion culture stands out in the simple fact that these pants have more than 20 pockets — all meant for the express purpose of carrying as many sausage sticks as you can.
Jack Link's "Jargo" (or Jerkified cargo) pants will be custom-fitted to ensure that all sorts of Jack Link's products, whether it's shredded beef tins, meat sticks, or smoked sausage bites, can be carried with you whatever on trail you hike. (Yes, that includes pockets within pockets.) If you're a hiking buff, a Jack Link's buff, or a gorpcore trendsetter, you can visit the official store website on April 30 to purchase the "Jargo pants." The pants will cost around $63, which also includes a year-round pass to any of America's national parks and a hefty supply of Jack Link's meat products to help get you stocked up and ready for your next camping adventure.
Oddly enough, Jack Link's isn't the only company to reintroduce a classic staple of '90s fashion attire. Earlier this month, Pizza Hut announced it was selling reversible bucket hats in the color scheme of its restaurants' famous red roofs.