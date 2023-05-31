7-Eleven Is Introducing Wings To Its Summer Menu

Wing lovers, rejoice. There's a new spot in town to pick up your favorite saucy treat: 7-Eleven. The convenience store giant has announced that's it bringing two new types of wings to its summer menu, making itself known for far more than just its Slurpees.

If you're looking for that summer barbecue without all the preparation, you might be excited to learn that 7-Eleven has added Glazed BBQ Classic Wings to its menu. According to a May 31 press release, the brand has launched the newest sauce for its classic wings, which it describes as a "smoky-sweet glaze with notes of garlic, paprika, pepper, and tomato." The wings are twice-glazed, meaning they're loaded with savory sauce.

But if you're not much of a bone-in person, don't worry; the company has also just launched its new boneless wings, which come in three flavors: plain (breaded), hot honey, and spicy sweet chili.