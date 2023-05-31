7-Eleven Is Introducing Wings To Its Summer Menu
Wing lovers, rejoice. There's a new spot in town to pick up your favorite saucy treat: 7-Eleven. The convenience store giant has announced that's it bringing two new types of wings to its summer menu, making itself known for far more than just its Slurpees.
If you're looking for that summer barbecue without all the preparation, you might be excited to learn that 7-Eleven has added Glazed BBQ Classic Wings to its menu. According to a May 31 press release, the brand has launched the newest sauce for its classic wings, which it describes as a "smoky-sweet glaze with notes of garlic, paprika, pepper, and tomato." The wings are twice-glazed, meaning they're loaded with savory sauce.
But if you're not much of a bone-in person, don't worry; the company has also just launched its new boneless wings, which come in three flavors: plain (breaded), hot honey, and spicy sweet chili.
7-Eleven's wings are available for a limited time
The new wing offerings are on the chain's summer menu, meaning customers can expect that they won't last forever. (Of course, popular demand could keep them available, but it's too early to tell.) From now until June 27, 7-Eleven loyalty members are encouraged to try the wings with two deals: 10 classic bone-in wings for $5 or eight boneless wings for $3.
7-Eleven is known for offering deals to its customers all throughout the year. Every March, the chain brings back its Pi-Day pizza deal, offering a whole pizza for $3.14. Plus, on its "birthday" every year on July 11 (and sometimes even all month long), the chain is known for giving away free small Slurpees, its signature carbonated slushie drinks.
The deals are typically only for loyalty members, but if you're not one yet, you can sign up at 7-eleven.com.