Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes Have Been Recalled Over Undeclared Peanuts

Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes that were sold in six states are being recalled due to mislabeled packaging regarding peanuts, as announced through the F.D.A. Buyers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia who have a peanut allergy should immediately discard the products, or they can bring them back to the store where they bought them and get their money repaid. The brand's parent company, Flowers Foods, Inc., found that certain packages actually contain Tastykake Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes when the exterior label says they're the predominantly chocolate-flavored variety. The outer wrapper therefore does not properly note that the items may contain peanuts.

According to the F.D.A.'s announcement, Flowers Foods, Inc. says that no allergic reactions or other adverse effects have been reported. However, those with peanut allergies could expose themselves to a potentially dangerous reaction if they accidentally consume any Tastykake products that unknowingly feature peanuts. For identification purposes, the products' UPC code is "0 25600 00225 4," and any items involved have an "Enjoy By" date of June 5, 2023.