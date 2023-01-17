The Strange New Tasks Behind Jimmy John's Revamped Loyalty Program

"Freaky fresh" sandwiches aren't the only thing happening at Jimmy John's. In January, the company announced a new spin on its loyalty program, where customers can complete challenges to win digital badges and rewards (per Nation's Restaurant News). This may not sound all that odd, but once you hear some of the challenges, you may think otherwise.

According to the Jimmy John's website, the Freaky Fast Rewards program is easy to join. Once you sign up for an account, you'll earn a free sandwich after your first order as a member. From there, the program tracks your orders and gets you one step closer to earning free sandwiches, sides, and beverages. The program also allows members to pay with their phones, see new sneak peek menu items, check out faster, and be treated with a birthday surprise.

Many of these perks are common among fast-food loyalty programs. However, Jimmy John's' new "gamification" approach, which veers away from the "buy and earn" method and allows customers to unlock achievement badges, is making things more interesting. But what kind of "badges" are customers being asked to collect, and what kind of perks are on offer?