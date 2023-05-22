How To Get Your Hands On Sonic's New Strawberry Shortcake Float Early

Sonic's refreshing slushes are an ideal way to cool off during the summer. And the brand's already extensive selection is about to become even more substantial, according to a press release. On May 29, the fast food chain is releasing a new Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float featuring natural ingredients. However, ordering the new drink on the app means you can get a taste as early as May 22.

Along with delicious fare like burgers, fries, and hot dogs, Sonic Drive-In is also prized for going above and beyond when it comes to its drink selection. In addition to the typical soft drinks found at most fast food restaurants, Sonic also provides specially made lemonades and limeades, as well as slushes that include fresh fruit and other flavorful accompaniments. This latest addition to the drink menu is no exception thanks to the inclusion of fresh strawberries and ice cream, which are included to replicate the tasty, summery flavor of strawberry shortcake.