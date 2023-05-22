How To Get Your Hands On Sonic's New Strawberry Shortcake Float Early
Sonic's refreshing slushes are an ideal way to cool off during the summer. And the brand's already extensive selection is about to become even more substantial, according to a press release. On May 29, the fast food chain is releasing a new Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float featuring natural ingredients. However, ordering the new drink on the app means you can get a taste as early as May 22.
Along with delicious fare like burgers, fries, and hot dogs, Sonic Drive-In is also prized for going above and beyond when it comes to its drink selection. In addition to the typical soft drinks found at most fast food restaurants, Sonic also provides specially made lemonades and limeades, as well as slushes that include fresh fruit and other flavorful accompaniments. This latest addition to the drink menu is no exception thanks to the inclusion of fresh strawberries and ice cream, which are included to replicate the tasty, summery flavor of strawberry shortcake.
Get this cool, refreshing beverage in advance of its official launch
If you don't already have the Sonic app, now would be a great time to download it on your mobile device. Doing so allows you to access lots of great deals and specials, but it's also the only way to enjoy the new Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float before its official launch on May 29. Additionally, app users are privy to monthly rewards to thank them for their loyalty (and seemingly excellent taste in fast food chains).
As for Sonic's latest slush concoction, the drink consists of shortcake flavoring and real strawberries, which are blended to achieve the ideal texture. The drink also features vanilla ice cream, as well as crunchy sugar crystals. A medium-sized Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float retails for $2.99, but keep in mind that the icy beverage will only be available for a limited time. That means fans of the strawberry-infused drink should act fast to ensure they get to sample the frozen novelty.