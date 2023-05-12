Why Restaurants Agree That Mother's Day Is The Worst Day Of The Year

CNN Business dives into the many reasons why Mother's Day is frowned upon by the majority of servers. A major issue is the lofty expectations of customers, who expect food and service that is beyond reproach during the holiday. This sense of entitlement is an issue across all types of dining establishments, including both fancy and casual restaurants. Inflated food prices only exacerbate the issue, as customers are paying a lot more for dining experiences than they have in previous years.

Reservations are another bone of contention when it comes to Mother's Day dining. For instance, some customers will make multiple reservations and fail to cancel when they finally decide on a dining establishment. This poses a serious dilemma to restaurants, which would otherwise seat patrons at those reserved tables. Then there is the issue of large parties arriving at different times, which leads to confusion in the kitchen.

So, what can you do to ensure your Mother's Day celebration doesn't cause restaurant staff increased stress and anxiety? If you're going with a large group, try to arrive at the establishment at roughly the same time. If you're going to be late, or need to cancel your reservation, contact the restaurant as soon as you're aware. When it comes to tipping, remember that gratuities make up a significant portion of servers' incomes. And finally, a little politeness and civility go a long way.