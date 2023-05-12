Why Restaurants Agree That Mother's Day Is The Worst Day Of The Year
For most restaurants, Mother's Day is among the busiest times of the year. Just consider a recent poll conducted by the National Restaurant Association. Of those surveyed, 43% plan on celebrating their moms at dining establishments, which is certainly great when it comes to profits. However, restaurant staffers have a complicated relationship with the holiday, even though increased traffic typically means more tips.
Being a good restaurant patron is relatively easy: Treat servers with respect and leave a decent tip (a minimum of 15% to 20% is recommended for a reasonable level of service). Unfortunately, too many servers experience poor treatment from customers, particularly on Mother's Day. And it's not just the higher volume of customers causing things to go south. There's something about the holiday that tends to bring out the worst in restaurant-goers in virtually all aspects of the dining experience. As a result, many people in the service industry dread this holiday and all that it entails.
The mother of all bad restaurant experiences
CNN Business dives into the many reasons why Mother's Day is frowned upon by the majority of servers. A major issue is the lofty expectations of customers, who expect food and service that is beyond reproach during the holiday. This sense of entitlement is an issue across all types of dining establishments, including both fancy and casual restaurants. Inflated food prices only exacerbate the issue, as customers are paying a lot more for dining experiences than they have in previous years.
Reservations are another bone of contention when it comes to Mother's Day dining. For instance, some customers will make multiple reservations and fail to cancel when they finally decide on a dining establishment. This poses a serious dilemma to restaurants, which would otherwise seat patrons at those reserved tables. Then there is the issue of large parties arriving at different times, which leads to confusion in the kitchen.
So, what can you do to ensure your Mother's Day celebration doesn't cause restaurant staff increased stress and anxiety? If you're going with a large group, try to arrive at the establishment at roughly the same time. If you're going to be late, or need to cancel your reservation, contact the restaurant as soon as you're aware. When it comes to tipping, remember that gratuities make up a significant portion of servers' incomes. And finally, a little politeness and civility go a long way.