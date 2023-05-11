Chick-Fil-A's New Line Of Salad Dressings Hits Supermarket Shelves

In today's day and age, it's not too uncommon to find some of your favorite fast-food products at your local supermarket. Although many fast-food companies haven't made an effort to move into grocery aisles, there are some who welcome the opportunity to expand their portfolio from the restaurant to the store.

Chick-fil-A, the champion of pressure-cooked chicken, is one such business to make its move into the competitive world of retail. You may be thinking this announcement should be news that Chick-fil-A is bringing its chicken nuggets or waffle fries to a grocer near you, but then you'd be surprised to find Chick-fil-A is instead debuting salad dressings. According to a press release, Chick-fil-A is bringing not one, not two, but four different salad dressings to grocery stores throughout the United States. We actually knew back in February that Chick-fil-A's four bottled salad dressings would debut nationwide in spring of 2023, with the salad dressings being released in select locations to test its popularity first.

Now that spring has finally come, Chick-fil-A is confident enough to authorize the full-scale release of its salad dressings to stores all over the nation. What can you expect to find in this salad-dressing lineup, exactly?