Chick-Fil-A's New Line Of Salad Dressings Hits Supermarket Shelves
In today's day and age, it's not too uncommon to find some of your favorite fast-food products at your local supermarket. Although many fast-food companies haven't made an effort to move into grocery aisles, there are some who welcome the opportunity to expand their portfolio from the restaurant to the store.
Chick-fil-A, the champion of pressure-cooked chicken, is one such business to make its move into the competitive world of retail. You may be thinking this announcement should be news that Chick-fil-A is bringing its chicken nuggets or waffle fries to a grocer near you, but then you'd be surprised to find Chick-fil-A is instead debuting salad dressings. According to a press release, Chick-fil-A is bringing not one, not two, but four different salad dressings to grocery stores throughout the United States. We actually knew back in February that Chick-fil-A's four bottled salad dressings would debut nationwide in spring of 2023, with the salad dressings being released in select locations to test its popularity first.
Now that spring has finally come, Chick-fil-A is confident enough to authorize the full-scale release of its salad dressings to stores all over the nation. What can you expect to find in this salad-dressing lineup, exactly?
You can pick from a range of flavors
Not content with releasing just the same tired versions of ranch and Italian dressings, Chick-fil-A has seen it fit to release four elaborate flavors of its salad dressings, commonly found in its restaurants. These include Avocado Lime Ranch, Garden Herb Ranch, Creamy Salsa Dressing, and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette. In short, fans of Chick-fil-A's salads will likely be pleased with this lineup.
But now that you know what kind of salad dressings you can get, you'll also be wondering where you can get your hands on them. According to Chick-fil-A's press release, these bottles of salad dressing will be available at "participating grocery stores" and select Walmart locations spread across the country, with the bottles themselves naturally located in grocers' refrigerated sections. The dressings will be available in 12-ounce bottles, giving you a lot more dressing than what you would usually get on your salad at Chick-fil-A restaurants.
This actually isn't the first time Chick-fil-A has tossed its hat into the ring when it comes to grocery stores. In 2020, Chick-fil-A's signature sauce and Polynesian sauce came to grocery stores. Although no plans to introduce chicken sandwiches or waffle fries to the freezer section seem to be on the board as of yet, you never know what the future holds.