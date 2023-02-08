Chick-Fil-A's 4 Bottled Salad Dressings Will Debut Nationwide In Spring 2023

Why do people love Chick-fil-A? Insider says it could be the pleasant smiles and helpful attitudes of the employees, the clean and welcoming atmosphere of the restaurants, or maybe it's just that Chick-fil-A makes a good chicken sandwich. While all of these things do play a part in making Chick-fil-A one of the most popular chicken restaurants on the market, there's one part of the Chick-fil-A menu that some may overlook — the salad dressing.

In all fairness, one doesn't think of salad dressing when thinking of Chick-fil-A, but the truth is that these salad dressings offered by the chain are surprisingly popular — at least enough for the company to begin selling them in bottles. The news that Chick-fil-A was planning to roll out its salad dressing in supermarkets across the country broke in October 2022, when the company announced it would be doing limited test runs in select parts of Cincinnati and Tennessee. The plan was for the bottled dressings to go nationwide by Spring 2023, should the dressings prove to be popular.

According to some sources, the current plan to introduce bottled Chick-fil-A dressing across America by the Spring is still a go. Where can you find some of these famous dressings when they release? What kind of salad dressings are these anyway?