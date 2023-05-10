You Can Win A Year's Supply Of Miller High Life. Here's How
Just in time for summer, Miller High Life (yes, the brand that just released bar snack-flavored truffles) and Planters are announcing an exciting new partnership. Because beer and peanuts go together like, well, beer and peanuts, these iconic brands have joined forces to ensure lucky customers can get their fill of both. Cision PR Newswire provides more information on the collaboration, which features new branded merchandise, as well as a chance to participate in a contest with a major grand prize.
The "A Match Made in the High Life" campaign includes lots of fun products that feature both the Miller High Life and Planters brands. This product range includes barware to deck out your home, along with co-branded apparel to deck out your body. Of course, fans of these brands are most excited about the contest, which promises winners an entire year's worth of Miller High Life and Planters peanuts. Winners will also receive a $500 gift card that can be used to purchase limited edition co-branded merchandise. As the old saying goes, you can't win if you don't play, so here are the crucial details on how to enter.
A winning combination at the ballpark (or dive bar)
To try your luck at winning a year's supply of beer and peanuts, head to your local grocery store or beer distributor and beeline to the Miller display. Here you'll find special QR codes on Miller High Life packs, which can be scanned to participate in the contest. You can also enter by visiting matchmadeinthehighlife.com and filling out a brief form. Once you've entered, you'll also have the opportunity to instantly win a t-shirt featuring both the Miller and Planters brand logos. Mr. Peanut is surely nuts about the new campaign.
As for the prizes, winners will receive a check in the amount of $840, equivalent to weekly purchases of Miller High Life and Planters peanuts for a period of 52 weeks, as well as the $500 gift card. No purchase is necessary to enter this contest, but you must be a resident of the U.S. Entrants must also be 21 or older to claim the prize. Oh, and you have until September 5th to enter.