You Can Win A Year's Supply Of Miller High Life. Here's How

Just in time for summer, Miller High Life (yes, the brand that just released bar snack-flavored truffles) and Planters are announcing an exciting new partnership. Because beer and peanuts go together like, well, beer and peanuts, these iconic brands have joined forces to ensure lucky customers can get their fill of both. Cision PR Newswire provides more information on the collaboration, which features new branded merchandise, as well as a chance to participate in a contest with a major grand prize.

The "A Match Made in the High Life" campaign includes lots of fun products that feature both the Miller High Life and Planters brands. This product range includes barware to deck out your home, along with co-branded apparel to deck out your body. Of course, fans of these brands are most excited about the contest, which promises winners an entire year's worth of Miller High Life and Planters peanuts. Winners will also receive a $500 gift card that can be used to purchase limited edition co-branded merchandise. As the old saying goes, you can't win if you don't play, so here are the crucial details on how to enter.