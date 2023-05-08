Subway Is Giving Back To Teachers And Nurses With A Whole Week Of Free Subs
Subway has long proven itself to be a leader in the world of fast-casual dining. There was a point when the company could boast of being the most popular franchise on the scene. Now, the sandwich giant is using its popularity to give back to nurses and teachers by offering them a chance to get a free sandwich. The Subway Serves program is set to give away 10,000 Subway Series sandwiches during National Nurses Week and Teacher Appreciation Week, which overlap this year. That's a whole lot of appreciation.
From today until Friday, nurses and teachers have the opportunity to enjoy a tasty lunch on Subway. Every day, the first 2,000 people to sign on to the SubwayServes website will be rewarded with a gift card for a free Subway Series sandwich. The site goes live each day at 9:00 a.m. ET, so teachers and nurses have multiple chances to score their Subway Series sandwich in time for lunch.
The Subway Series lineup has more to offer than ever
Teachers and nurses who find themselves recipients of a free sandwich have a bigger lineup than ever to choose from. The Subway Series sandwiches debuted in the summer of 2022 to much popularity. They're back this year with an expanded menu that includes two new options. Earlier this season, the company announced that the Pickleball Club and Teriyaki Blitz would be joining favorites like the Ultimate B.M.T. and Sweet Onion Teriyaki.
The Subway Series lineup is responsible for some of the company's biggest success to date; Hungry customers have flocked to them. An upgrade to the chain's classics, these sandwiches were created by a team of chefs. This season's additions are sure to be a hit with nurses and teachers alike. The giveaway concludes at the end of Friday or when the last sandwich has been given away before the weekend.