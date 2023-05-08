Subway Is Giving Back To Teachers And Nurses With A Whole Week Of Free Subs

Subway has long proven itself to be a leader in the world of fast-casual dining. There was a point when the company could boast of being the most popular franchise on the scene. Now, the sandwich giant is using its popularity to give back to nurses and teachers by offering them a chance to get a free sandwich. The Subway Serves program is set to give away 10,000 Subway Series sandwiches during National Nurses Week and Teacher Appreciation Week, which overlap this year. That's a whole lot of appreciation.

From today until Friday, nurses and teachers have the opportunity to enjoy a tasty lunch on Subway. Every day, the first 2,000 people to sign on to the SubwayServes website will be rewarded with a gift card for a free Subway Series sandwich. The site goes live each day at 9:00 a.m. ET, so teachers and nurses have multiple chances to score their Subway Series sandwich in time for lunch.