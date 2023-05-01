The Fan-Favorite Subway Series Menu Is Getting Its Very First Update

Subway is no stranger to making big menu changes (like in 2021 when the bread finally got an upgrade). One of the ways the chain has set itself apart from other fast food establishments is thanks to its inclusion of many healthy items, as well as its nutrition-minded Fresh Fit menu that's been around for more than a decade. While diners are free to create their own custom sandwiches, Subway also enhanced its offerings with the Subway Series, which featured a variety of new ingredients and curated sandwich selections. As reported by Cision PR Newswire, the Subway Series made its first appearance in July 2022 and proved to be a big hit with customers.

Thanks to the enthusiastic response, the brand began experimenting with even more sandwiches and flavor combinations. After a careful development process, the Subway Series welcomed a number of new and improved tasty selections that have recently become available at Subway locations around the nation. Along with the new menu items, the chain has also revamped an assortment of classic sandwiches.