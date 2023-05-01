The Fan-Favorite Subway Series Menu Is Getting Its Very First Update
Subway is no stranger to making big menu changes (like in 2021 when the bread finally got an upgrade). One of the ways the chain has set itself apart from other fast food establishments is thanks to its inclusion of many healthy items, as well as its nutrition-minded Fresh Fit menu that's been around for more than a decade. While diners are free to create their own custom sandwiches, Subway also enhanced its offerings with the Subway Series, which featured a variety of new ingredients and curated sandwich selections. As reported by Cision PR Newswire, the Subway Series made its first appearance in July 2022 and proved to be a big hit with customers.
Thanks to the enthusiastic response, the brand began experimenting with even more sandwiches and flavor combinations. After a careful development process, the Subway Series welcomed a number of new and improved tasty selections that have recently become available at Subway locations around the nation. Along with the new menu items, the chain has also revamped an assortment of classic sandwiches.
Even more subs with big, bold flavors
Along with original Subway Series selections, like the Great Garlic Footlong and The Champ, Subway has upgraded original menu items by adding an assortment of new ingredients. As a result, patrons can enjoy enhanced versions of the Ultimate B.M.T. and Hotshot Italiano (both with MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette), All-Pro Sweet Onion Teriyaki, and Elite Chicken & Bacon Ranch. In total, the Subway Series now encompasses 18 signature sandwiches.
The chain is also offering two brand-new sandwiches. The Teriyaki Blitz is served on Hearty Multigrain bread and features red onions, green peppers, and American cheese over Sweet Onion Teriyaki-marinated steak. Then there's the Pickleball Club, which derives its name from the wildly popular paddle sport. This sandwich, served on toasted Italian bread, includes bacon, Black Forest ham, and American cheese. For the finishing touch, diners will get to sample a special honey mustard sauce that is exclusively served with the Pickleball Club. The original Subway Series release set sales records — whether this upgrade will have the same effect remains to be seen.