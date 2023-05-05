Pillsbury Is Offering Limited-Edition Edible Bouquets For Mother's Day
Would it even be Mother's Day without brunch and a bouquet of fresh flowers? Even though those are two classic gifts to show Mom some love, sometimes it helps to think outside the box when it comes to honoring the women who play such an important role in our lives. The holiday most likely means long lines at your favorite brunch spots — if you can score a reservation at all. And while everyone appreciates flowers, they only offer enjoyment for a short period of time. For a more out-of-the-box gift, Pillsbury is providing a way to honor Mom with baked goods on May 14.
As outlined in a May 4 press release, the beloved baking brand has a special treat in store for the holiday. Residents of Miami, Florida can pick up a special brunch bouquet that combines the deliciousness of Pillsbury baked goods with the aesthetic appeal of a floral arrangement. The bouquets were developed with Amaris Jones, chef and proprietor of Chick'N Jones, a Miami restaurant known for fusing homestyle classics, such as fried chicken, with high-end ingredients and techniques.
The sweet partnership has resulted in the creation of two beautiful bouquets moms are sure to enjoy.
How to get a Pillsbury brunch bouquet this Mother's Day
The first step is deciding which of Pillsbury's two bouquets to give this Mother's Day. First up is the Doughboy's Simply Sweet Brunch Bouquet, which includes a line-up of classic Pillsbury offerings, including strawberry preserve-filled Crescent Roll Twists; guava and cream cheese-filled crescent rolls; Grands! Buttermilk Biscuit Blossoms with peach cobbler,; iced Cinnamon Roll Roses; and a selection of plump, fresh strawberries. If Mom is a chocolate lover, the Doughboy's Chocolate Dipped Delights Brunch Bouquet is definitely for her. This bouquet includes coconut pineapple cream-filled Grands! Buttermilk Biscuit Doughnut Holes; white chocolate and sprinkle-coated Cinnamon Roll Pops; Crescent Roll Pinwheels decorated with pink chocolate ganache icing; and chocolate-coated strawberries.
Pillsbury's Brunch Bouquets are available at Chick'N Jones, but customers must place their orders through DoorDash. Pre-orders begin on May 10, and completed bouquets will be available for pickup or delivery on Mother's Day between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. Each bouquet costs $20 plus tax, and items are only available while supplies last.
And fans living outside Miami can still get in on the fun — chef Amaris Jones has created a brunch bouquet recipe fans can make at home.