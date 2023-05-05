Pillsbury Is Offering Limited-Edition Edible Bouquets For Mother's Day

Would it even be Mother's Day without brunch and a bouquet of fresh flowers? Even though those are two classic gifts to show Mom some love, sometimes it helps to think outside the box when it comes to honoring the women who play such an important role in our lives. The holiday most likely means long lines at your favorite brunch spots — if you can score a reservation at all. And while everyone appreciates flowers, they only offer enjoyment for a short period of time. For a more out-of-the-box gift, Pillsbury is providing a way to honor Mom with baked goods on May 14.

As outlined in a May 4 press release, the beloved baking brand has a special treat in store for the holiday. Residents of Miami, Florida can pick up a special brunch bouquet that combines the deliciousness of Pillsbury baked goods with the aesthetic appeal of a floral arrangement. The bouquets were developed with Amaris Jones, chef and proprietor of Chick'N Jones, a Miami restaurant known for fusing homestyle classics, such as fried chicken, with high-end ingredients and techniques.

The sweet partnership has resulted in the creation of two beautiful bouquets moms are sure to enjoy.