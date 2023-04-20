A Distillery In New Hampshire Just Created The World's First 'Wearable' Gin

One of gin's most intoxicating qualities — besides the literal intoxicants, of course — is its aroma. Thanks to the inventive mind behind Hendrick's Gin, you can now enjoy that aroma more often than just cocktail hour.

Food & Wine reports that New Hampshire-based Tamworth Distilling is now accepting preorders for "Sylvan Mist." Think of it as a drinkable perfume, or a wearable gin if you'd like, because this versatile and elegant spirit can be both. The idea came to Tamworth Distilling founder Steven Grasse years ago, when he was reading about gin and perfume's shared origins.

"I remember reading a book on perfume and alchemy years ago and I thought it was really interesting that the origin of how spirits were created was the search for perfume," Grasse told Food & Wine.

Both perfume and gin were originally made by infusing the essence of botanicals — juniper berries, in the case of gin — into a liquid. After two years of rigorous research and testing, the team at Tamworth Distilling was able to crack the code and find a beverage that could smell good, and go with your favorite gin cocktail as well.