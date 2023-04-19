It's Time To Celebrate The Return Of Little Bites Chocolate Party Cake Muffins

Whether you're a little kid opening a pack of chocolate brownie bites at lunch or you're grabbing a pack of muffins from a vending machine in the break room, Little Bites supplies Americans young and old with a variety of bite-sized snack options.

To keep up with the demand for miniature desserts and baked goods, Little Bites is no stranger to introducing — or, in this case, reintroducing — new flavors to its lineup. One such flavor making its grand return to store shelves is the chocolate party cake muffins flavor, as announced in an April 19 press release. Described as a muffin baked with "colorful rainbow sprinkles and real cocoa," the Chocolate Party Cake Muffins are a cross between the brand's classic brownie bites and Little Debbie's famous Cosmic Brownies. The muffins are also made without high-fructose corn syrup or trans fats.

But just because this celebration-themed flavor is coming back to shelves doesn't mean it will be around for long. Fans who want to get their hands on these muffins will only have a few months to do so.