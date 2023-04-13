The Philadelphia Phillies' Dollar Dog Night Turns Into A 'Dollar Dog Nightmare' After Food Fight

For some, going to a baseball game is as much about the food as it is about the RBIs. And at a recent Philadelphia Phillies game, the crowd skipped the seventh-inning stretch for a frankfurter-sized food fight. While dollar dog night might have been a deal, the resulting situation had many people ducking for cover.

As reported by ABC 6 Action News, the Philadelphia Phillies versus Miami Marlins game on April 11 turned into a food melee when fans turned dollar hot dog night into a hot dog eating contest (which would not win approval from Joey Chestnut). As one young fan started to scarf down several hot dogs, others encouraged him to eat more and then started throwing more hot dogs at him. One thing led to another, and the franks flew throughout the stadium.

Although it appears that no errant franks made their way onto the baseball diamond, the unruly situation caused some fans to be ejected from the game. Even though the first throw might have been innocent, the resulting mass projectiles became a safety issue and had to be stopped. The Philadelphia Phillies issued a statement condemning the poor behavior. While there are two more dollar dog nights on the schedule, it remains to be seen if the food promotion will see the light of day again. Baseball fans are cautioned to keep their eye on the field for fly balls, but they might need to look around for all flying objects in the stands.