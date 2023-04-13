The Philadelphia Phillies' Dollar Dog Night Turns Into A 'Dollar Dog Nightmare' After Food Fight
For some, going to a baseball game is as much about the food as it is about the RBIs. And at a recent Philadelphia Phillies game, the crowd skipped the seventh-inning stretch for a frankfurter-sized food fight. While dollar dog night might have been a deal, the resulting situation had many people ducking for cover.
As reported by ABC 6 Action News, the Philadelphia Phillies versus Miami Marlins game on April 11 turned into a food melee when fans turned dollar hot dog night into a hot dog eating contest (which would not win approval from Joey Chestnut). As one young fan started to scarf down several hot dogs, others encouraged him to eat more and then started throwing more hot dogs at him. One thing led to another, and the franks flew throughout the stadium.
Although it appears that no errant franks made their way onto the baseball diamond, the unruly situation caused some fans to be ejected from the game. Even though the first throw might have been innocent, the resulting mass projectiles became a safety issue and had to be stopped. The Philadelphia Phillies issued a statement condemning the poor behavior. While there are two more dollar dog nights on the schedule, it remains to be seen if the food promotion will see the light of day again. Baseball fans are cautioned to keep their eye on the field for fly balls, but they might need to look around for all flying objects in the stands.
Are dollar dog promotions common at MLB games?
Whether there may be more fiction than truth in the cartoon origin story of hot dogs' first appearance at a baseball game, the encased meat served in a bun has become a stadium staple. While people can debate the preferred toppings or styles, the call for hot dogs is just as loud as cold beer. But the cost of that classic food might empty people's wallets. While prices vary, Cheapism reported in 2022 that many stadiums priced hot dogs between $4 and $7. So when an MLB team offers dollar dog night, it can have more fans pack the stands, hungry to enjoy that discount.
As seen on the MLB website, various teams offer dollar dog nights. For example, the Houston Astros have several hot dog night promotions on the schedule. While the price is a deep discount off the original price, the quantity and ticket sales can incentivize the offering. Often, the home team is looking to fill empty seats during a less-popular series, and a food promotion is that driver.
While many focus on the most outrageous stadium food offerings, the reality is that some people just want an affordable hot dog. But maybe this promotion should come with a buying limit. After all, there's only one annual hot dog eating contest, and it isn't held at a baseball stadium.