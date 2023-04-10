Nature's Cereal: The Breakfast Trend That Is Totally Not What It Sounds Like
When you hear the phrase "nature's cereal" you might assume this concoction serves as a healthier alternative to the most popular breakfast cereals through the decades. Everyone who grew up in the '90s is familiar with the bright colors and fruity flavors that came with most boxed cereals, but health wasn't exactly the focal point of these convenient options. Even though Houston-based dietician, Amanda Beaver cites that most cereals today have significantly fewer additives, a lot of them still contain a considerable amount of added sugars. According to the FDA, for a cereal to be considered healthy it should mainly be comprised of whole grains and have no more than 2.5 grams of added sugar.
Apart from the health aspect, you might think nature's cereal is another phrase for granola since granola is typically made from whole oats, nuts, dried fruit, and usually a sweetener derived from nature like maple syrup or honey. Cereal is typically defined as a starchy grain prepared or processed for consumption, so granola serves as a similar alternative. However, despite the term cereal, the new trendy snack floating around TikTok is anything but cereal apart from a bowl and spoon. What exactly is nature's cereal, and why are so many social media users obsessed with it?
Nature's cereal explained
Beyond baked oatmeal and chia seed pudding, the "cereal" that has taken the internet by storm is comprised of fruit, coconut water, and ice. Back in February of 2021, plant lover and health enthusiast Wayne Mears posted his one-of-a-kind morning snack of choice via TikTok through his social media handle @natures_food. In the video, Mears prepares a bowl of blackberries, blueberries, and pomegranate arils, and then proceeds to pour coconut water over the entire mixture and eat the creation with a spoon.
@natures_food
nature's cereal #fruit #fruits #share
Mears claims the antioxidants in this mixture not only help with digestion but gives him unbelievable energy for the day ahead. The video went viral after famous singer and rapper, Lizzo tried the mixture with the addition of strawberries and a few ice cubes on TikTok and posted a video featuring her approval a month after the original video's debut. Mears' original video now has over 1 million views on the popular social media app. He has also posted a variation of his popular cereal that features pineapple juice instead of coconut water. Despite all the hype that nature's cereal has accrued since the original video was posted, is this mixture actually good for you, and more importantly, does it serve as a well-rounded snack?
The pros and cons of nature's cereal
Sure coconut water may be on the list of best things to eat and drink to recover on a hot day, but does a mix of fruit and coconut water actually fuel your body? Endocrinologist, Dr. Amy Lee says (via Clean Eating) that this feel-good creation has many beneficial characteristics for your overall health. Coconut water is rich in vitamins like potassium and may even promote heart health. On the other hand, Everyday Health touts the amazing benefits of eating berries, claiming they not only work to maintain a healthy gut, but consistent consumption can also leave you more quick-witted than your non-berry-eating companions.
Yet, if you're turning to nature's cereal as a mini meal that meets all the necessary requirements your body needs for peak operation, you may want to seek out a supplementary bite or two. The Washington Post claims the ideal snack contains three necessary components to keep your blood sugar at bay and control your hunger: protein, fiber, and fat. While nature's cereal has a significant amount of fiber and various minerals, it's not necessarily a well-rounded snack due to the lack of protein and fat. You're better off eating this as part of a larger meal, next to a sliced hard-boiled egg or piece of multigrain toast. However, seeing all the hype this simple refreshing "cereal" has created across social media, are you convinced enough to give it a try?