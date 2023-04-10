Gordon Ramsay Can't Stand The Culinary Foam Trend (But Still Sells It At His Restaurant)

Part of Gordon Ramsay's appeal is his blatant honesty when it comes to judging foods. Whether it's on one of his television shows, or in a video posted to his TikTok, Ramsay often has something to say about the dishes he comes across. Naturally, during a 2018 interview with Pop Sugar, the celebrity chef was asked about his least favorite food trends, and he shared which items he'd seen enough of. At the top of his list of trends that need to go? Foams.

Culinary foams start with some kind of base — chicken stock, fruit juice, or a carrot puree, for example — combined with a binding agent. These typically include gelatin, agar, or lecithin. While this may seem like an inventive way to get an additional flavor profile into your dish through the creation of a fluffy, flavorful garnish, Ramsay evidently doesn't agree. However, that doesn't mean he has completely abstained from making the garnish himself.