White Castle's Spring Discounts Have Arrived. Here's What You Need To Know

In celebration of the spring and summer seasons, White Castle is offering its customers some deals for saving a little extra cash, according to an April 7 press release. The fast-food chain has just announced its upcoming deals, and fans will be able to enjoy some crave-worthy meals at discounted prices.

To make tax day a little easier on your wallet, White Castle will be offering customers 18% off their orders on April 18, for orders placed both in-store and online. Two days later, on April 20, customers can snag 20% off online orders.

From May 12 to 14, to celebrate Mother's Day weekend, any purchase will get customers a free dessert on a stick. These flavors include a strawberry cheesecake, a fudge-dipped brownie, or a gooey butter cake. Then, on May 15, in celebration of National Slider Day, White Castle customers can grab a free cheese slider — with no purchase necessary.