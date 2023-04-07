White Castle's Spring Discounts Have Arrived. Here's What You Need To Know
In celebration of the spring and summer seasons, White Castle is offering its customers some deals for saving a little extra cash, according to an April 7 press release. The fast-food chain has just announced its upcoming deals, and fans will be able to enjoy some crave-worthy meals at discounted prices.
To make tax day a little easier on your wallet, White Castle will be offering customers 18% off their orders on April 18, for orders placed both in-store and online. Two days later, on April 20, customers can snag 20% off online orders.
From May 12 to 14, to celebrate Mother's Day weekend, any purchase will get customers a free dessert on a stick. These flavors include a strawberry cheesecake, a fudge-dipped brownie, or a gooey butter cake. Then, on May 15, in celebration of National Slider Day, White Castle customers can grab a free cheese slider — with no purchase necessary.
Save some cash with these deals
Though White Castle has some pretty sweet springtime deals, the savings don't end there. The press release shares that as we head into summer, the fast-food chain kicks off the season with a free small iced tea with any purchase on June 10 — also known as Iced Tea Day. Father's Day Weekend (June 16 to 18) will see a repeat of the Mother's Day deal, and customers can snag a free dessert.
To celebrate the summer solstice on June 21, White Castle will be offering free shake parfaits from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., perfect for satisfying your late-night sweets cravings. On June 27, National Onion Day, White Castle customers can buy three, get three original sliders for free. To conclude the summer deals, in honor of the Fourth of July weekend, customers can buy one, get one free small soft drink from June 30 to July 4.
These deals and coupons will be shared on White Castle's social media platforms. Fans can follow the company on social media to snag the deals during the next few months.