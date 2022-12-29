We Finally Know White Castle's 2023 Specials Menu

White Castle had a humble start in 1921 as a purveyor of 5-cent sliders, sold by the sack. The original fast-food hamburger chain became immensely popular, despite Americans' concerns about beef at the time (per America Comes Alive). As of December, there are 344 White Castle locations in the United States (per Scrapehero).

While White Castle started out selling simple sliders, the 101-year-old restaurant has since branched out, offering a variety of other menu items, including breakfast burgers, chicken and waffle sliders, onion chips and rings, and mozzarella cheese sticks (per White Castle). For the 2022-2023 winter season, White Castle also added some menu items, including a variety of sloppy joe sliders and the returning mac and cheese nibblers (a snackable version of the classic comfort food).

Known for its eye on value, and in the face of ever-increasing inflation, White Castle is offering hungry consumers lots of opportunities to snag sliders (or snacks) at an even more reasonable cost in the upcoming months, per QSR. So, what specials can you wolf down at White Castle this winter?