We Finally Know White Castle's 2023 Specials Menu
White Castle had a humble start in 1921 as a purveyor of 5-cent sliders, sold by the sack. The original fast-food hamburger chain became immensely popular, despite Americans' concerns about beef at the time (per America Comes Alive). As of December, there are 344 White Castle locations in the United States (per Scrapehero).
While White Castle started out selling simple sliders, the 101-year-old restaurant has since branched out, offering a variety of other menu items, including breakfast burgers, chicken and waffle sliders, onion chips and rings, and mozzarella cheese sticks (per White Castle). For the 2022-2023 winter season, White Castle also added some menu items, including a variety of sloppy joe sliders and the returning mac and cheese nibblers (a snackable version of the classic comfort food).
Known for its eye on value, and in the face of ever-increasing inflation, White Castle is offering hungry consumers lots of opportunities to snag sliders (or snacks) at an even more reasonable cost in the upcoming months, per QSR. So, what specials can you wolf down at White Castle this winter?
White Castle's many 2023 specials
Per a December 28 press release, White Castle is offering a variety of specials from January through March. Here are some of the offers that will help you pinch a penny or two in 2023 — in one case, you don't even have to make a purchase.
Planning to place a Game Day order from White Castle? You can get $4 off a 30-slider case on Feb. 12. And from March 14 to April 3, you can get $3 off a 20-slider "crave clutch." The best deal, though, might be on March 10, which happens to be the fast-food chain's 102nd birthday — all customers can get a free "on a stick" dessert, no purchase required.
And if you're a member of White Castle's "Craver Nation" rewards program, you can save even more. Mobile order deals include a $1 sack of fries all February long and 20% off all mobile orders from Feb. 10 to 12. Craver Nation members get more deals in-store in January, too, including BOGO sloppy joe, smoky joe, or spicy joe sliders, two for $2 breakfast sliders, and more.