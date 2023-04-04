Heinz Is Rolling Out A Brand-New Line Of Spicy Ketchup. Here Are The Flavors

Heinz has been selling ketchup since 1869, creating a condiment perfect for topping burgers, dipping french fries, or mixing to create other sauces. Now, the ketchup brand is releasing three spicy ketchup flavors in the Heinz Hot Varieties line, according to an April 4 press release.

The chipotle ketchup is the mildest of the group, with Heinz rating it a two out of six spiciness level — perfect for fans who want just a little heat. If you're craving something a little spicier, the jalapeño ketchup earned a four out of six. And if you really want to turn it up a notch, the habanero ketchup is the spiciest in the lineup, with a five out of six spice level rating.

All three flavors will feature the peppers blended into classic Heinz ketchup, giving fans that familiar ketchup taste with a little extra kick. Additionally, Heinz will sell a spicy version of its Heinz 57 sauce, appropriately called Hot 57.