Heinz Is Rolling Out A Brand-New Line Of Spicy Ketchup. Here Are The Flavors
Heinz has been selling ketchup since 1869, creating a condiment perfect for topping burgers, dipping french fries, or mixing to create other sauces. Now, the ketchup brand is releasing three spicy ketchup flavors in the Heinz Hot Varieties line, according to an April 4 press release.
The chipotle ketchup is the mildest of the group, with Heinz rating it a two out of six spiciness level — perfect for fans who want just a little heat. If you're craving something a little spicier, the jalapeño ketchup earned a four out of six. And if you really want to turn it up a notch, the habanero ketchup is the spiciest in the lineup, with a five out of six spice level rating.
All three flavors will feature the peppers blended into classic Heinz ketchup, giving fans that familiar ketchup taste with a little extra kick. Additionally, Heinz will sell a spicy version of its Heinz 57 sauce, appropriately called Hot 57.
Fans crave spicier foods
The Heinz Hot 57 Sauce will blend the herbs and spices of the brand's 57 sauce with red jalapeño peppers, states the press release. The sauce is typically used as a marinade or dip for foods, and this will be the first new release for the 57 line in more than a decade.
The new products were inspired by the trend of younger fans enjoying spicier foods. "Listening to insights gleaned from our audience showed us that a sauce's heat source really matters to them," Lindsay Davis, brand manager of Heinz Innovation, said in a statement. The press release notes that the familiarity of the Heinz brand may encourage more consumers to taste the new sauces.
Heinz announced the new products on Instagram, and one commenter called the ketchup "the only brand I'm loyal to." Others were excited for the new products, with one user writing, "Oooh that jalapeño calling my name." The sauces will soon be available nationwide.