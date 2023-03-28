The Smoothie Packing Tip That Will Save You So Much Time
For many people, meal prep is an essential part of a busy life. It's great for those with hectic lifestyles — and in the modern age, that's pretty much everyone. According to My Protein, 44% of Americans already meal prep daily, and most of these people do it simply because it saves time. Ironically enough, the biggest reason study participants gave for not meal prepping was because of the time it takes to prep those meals.
Well, contrary to popular belief, not every form of nourishment requires time dedicated to measuring, slicing, chopping, and simmering. For those concerned about the hours proper cooking can take, we have the perfect thing in mind for you to prep. Say hello to one of the easiest indulgences to make in advance: smoothies.
The drink is already quick to put together, but it can be made in literally just a few seconds with a little prep the night before. Whether you're a newbie to the world of meal prepping or have been pre-assembling your meals for years, this one's for you.
Prep smoothies in advance with a Mason jar
To save your future self some time in the kitchen, consider trying this quick smoothie-packing tip. If you already have in mind that you might want a smoothie the following morning, prep it the night before to make the process as simple as possible. (If you're not a morning person, the simpler, the better.) First, decide on your smoothie recipe choice. From healthy tropical mixtures to Butterfinger crème brûlée smoothies, the choice is up to you.
Now that you know what you want, measure and pour all of the ingredients into a Mason jar (minus the liquids). Now, stick the jar in the freezer overnight. When you're ready, take the jar out and pour it into your blender, along with the liquid required, and voila — your smoothie is ready to go.
Not only does this hack save you some time in the mornings, but it also makes for especially thick and creamy blends. You can finally forget about having to rely on ice to thicken things up. (Adding ice can potentially make for an unappealing smoothie filled with ice chips, which can become bland as it gets watered down.)
Why you should prep smoothies in advance
While some more complex forms of nourishment require a few different pots and pans to craft, the beauty of a smoothie is that it can all be made in one vessel: the blender. Just throw it all in, and a few minutes, you'll be good to go. While smoothies are already well-known for their ease of creation, there are a few reasons you might want to prep them in advance.
If you decide to craft a smoothie the morning of, you could be missing out on some highly desired textures and flavors. Why? Well, if you forget to prep, you'll have to use soft, fresh ingredients, such as bananas straight off the counter, which can make it hard to craft a thick smoothie and achieve a refreshingly cold temperature. You can avoid that issue by packing your smoothie in advance.
The process is simple. And with the bonus of having more vibrant flavors, meal prepping your smoothies is worth the extra thought.