The Smoothie Packing Tip That Will Save You So Much Time

For many people, meal prep is an essential part of a busy life. It's great for those with hectic lifestyles — and in the modern age, that's pretty much everyone. According to My Protein, 44% of Americans already meal prep daily, and most of these people do it simply because it saves time. Ironically enough, the biggest reason study participants gave for not meal prepping was because of the time it takes to prep those meals.

Well, contrary to popular belief, not every form of nourishment requires time dedicated to measuring, slicing, chopping, and simmering. For those concerned about the hours proper cooking can take, we have the perfect thing in mind for you to prep. Say hello to one of the easiest indulgences to make in advance: smoothies.

The drink is already quick to put together, but it can be made in literally just a few seconds with a little prep the night before. Whether you're a newbie to the world of meal prepping or have been pre-assembling your meals for years, this one's for you.