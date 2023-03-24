What Is Going On With Little Caesar's Corn Cob Pizza

Pizza chain Little Caesar's is best known for affordable "Hot-N-Ready" pizzas, its Crazy Bread (breadsticks sprinkled with garlic and parmesan), and its launches of pizzas with unique crusts. In the past, the pizza chain has released pretzel crust pizza and even a pepperoni-stuffed crust deep dish pizza.

So, in the latest news of unconventional food mash-ups, Little Caesar's has recently announced the launch of...corn cob pizza? That's according to a promotional video recently shared on Twitter. The character Jon Jahy Pepp claimed in the ad that Little Caesar's fans were demanding a new unique pizza. In the minute-long video, Little Caesar's unveiled the corn cob pizza, describing it as the pizza "the world craves."

The corn cob pizza, which is just a pizza surrounded by corn cobs, covered in butter also apparently will come with two liters of liquified butter. It is unclear when the corn cob pizza will be available to purchase, though many are convinced that the pizza is an early April's Fool joke.