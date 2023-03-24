What Is Going On With Little Caesar's Corn Cob Pizza
Pizza chain Little Caesar's is best known for affordable "Hot-N-Ready" pizzas, its Crazy Bread (breadsticks sprinkled with garlic and parmesan), and its launches of pizzas with unique crusts. In the past, the pizza chain has released pretzel crust pizza and even a pepperoni-stuffed crust deep dish pizza.
So, in the latest news of unconventional food mash-ups, Little Caesar's has recently announced the launch of...corn cob pizza? That's according to a promotional video recently shared on Twitter. The character Jon Jahy Pepp claimed in the ad that Little Caesar's fans were demanding a new unique pizza. In the minute-long video, Little Caesar's unveiled the corn cob pizza, describing it as the pizza "the world craves."
The corn cob pizza, which is just a pizza surrounded by corn cobs, covered in butter also apparently will come with two liters of liquified butter. It is unclear when the corn cob pizza will be available to purchase, though many are convinced that the pizza is an early April's Fool joke.
Corn cob pizza may not be real
The pizza chain has been teasing its newest product launch since March 20, tweeting that "After years of begging, we're finally giving it to you. The Crust the World Craves is coming soon." Many speculated under the tweet that the beloved pretzel crust pizza may be returning. "OMG, are you playing with my emotions? I am fragile & I need pretzel pizza to make me happy," one pizza fan replied.
The reactions were mixed when Little Caesar's announced the corn cob pizza. "April Fools is still a couple of weeks out," one person replied. One person cut right to the chase, tweeting that "Literally no one asked for this lol." While it is unclear whether the corn cob pizza is real, TikTok user @how.kev.eats posted a video showcasing the new pizza.
Interestingly enough, Little Caesar's latest ad featured screenshots of tweets demanding them to bring back pretzel crust pizza. The pizza chain is known to pull and bring back the menu item favorite in past years. The pretzel crust pizza is so popular, there are petitions demanding Little Caesar's to bring it back. Some speculate the corn cob pizza launch is to create buzz for the return of the pretzel crust pizza. In fact, Chew Boom reports the fan-favorite pretzel crust pizza will return later this month and early April nationwide.