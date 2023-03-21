White Claw Is Rolling Out A Liquor Line, And It's A World First

Though White Claw is best known for its hard seltzers, the company has decided to foray into the world of vodka production, according to a March 21 press release. The company's goal was to create a vodka that would grant the drinker a citrus flavor on the first sip, followed by a smooth, velvety finish.

The vodka will use a brand-new filtration system, created by White Claw for this very purpose after a change in vodka production regulations that was enacted in 2020. The process uses 100% American grain to create the vodka, and it is distilled five times using columns of copper plates, as well as activated carbon from coconut shells. The name, Triple Wave Filtered, is a nod to the heavy pressure of the process, which equals that of three 30-foot waves in the ocean.

In addition to its standard premium vodka, the brand will also be releasing flavored vodka and ready-to-drink vodka sodas.