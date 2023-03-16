Food Inflation Is Changing The Game For First Date Dinners

For the past few years, food prices have steadily risen. A comparison between everyday grocery items from 2021 to 2022 shows the toll heightened food costs are taking on the average shopper. In 2021, a dozen eggs cost $1.79, while the same item cost $4.25 a year later. Butter, ground beef, whole milk, and numerous other foods experienced similar price hikes, which can be blamed on factors like lingering effects from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and supply chain issues.

Rising grocery costs mean an increase in restaurant prices. During 2023, 87% of dining establishments raised their prices, and 59% of restaurants altered menu items. Of course, this means that diners face higher costs when eating out, which can deter them from visiting their once-favorite establishments. Food inflation has affected how people treat first dates, too. For new couples, going for dinner and drinks is a popular date idea. But the economic impact on dinner dates is so significant that an online dating site coined the phrase "infla-dating" to describe it.