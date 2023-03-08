Jack In The Box Is Adding Popcorn Chicken To Fill The Void KFC Left Behind
Fried chicken has made its way onto more fast-food menus than ever. Gone are the days where you have to stop into a Popeyes or KFC for your breaded chicken fix; burger places, such as Burger King and Wendy's, have become just as big on chicken as beef.
Jack in the Box doesn't have just one food specialty. The chain, which opened back in 1951 and has more than 2,200 locations throughout the United States, specializes in everything from chicken to burgers and even tacos. It also has an all-day breakfast menu, giving it a leg up over places like McDonald's.
Back in 2020, Jack in the Box changed its chicken game by adding popcorn chicken to the menu for a limited time. The pieces are made from 100% white-meat chicken, and the chain says they are best paired with a packet of Good Good sauce. Now, the chain has made the decision to rekindle the popcorn chicken flame — the popular meal is back on the menu.
Jack in the Box is bringing back its popcorn chicken
Jack in the Box loves messing with fans' emotions: the fast-food chain has once again brought back its popcorn chicken. When it was first introduced, the popcorn chicken was only available for a limited time; it was brought back once in 2021 and again in 2022. With its 2023 debut, customers can order the chicken in two varieties: regular or spicy. Just the chicken will cost you around $6, but if you're looking to make it a combo meal, you'll be paying closer to the $8 range, though prices vary depending on location.
The move comes shortly after KFC dropped its popcorn chicken combo from the menu (though the popcorn chicken is still available in bowls and a la carte at select locations). Whether Jack in the Box planned the decision is unknown, but it appears to be a good marketing move to launch it after KFC limited its popcorn chicken menu items.
Chicken has become a hot menu item for plenty of fast-food chains in recent years with the rise of the chicken sandwich. Plus, the National Restaurant Association says chicken items will only continue to grow on menus in 2023 as chicken prices finally start to drop. Will Jack in the Box's popcorn chicken finally be here to stay? Only time will tell.