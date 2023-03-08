Jack In The Box Is Adding Popcorn Chicken To Fill The Void KFC Left Behind

Fried chicken has made its way onto more fast-food menus than ever. Gone are the days where you have to stop into a Popeyes or KFC for your breaded chicken fix; burger places, such as Burger King and Wendy's, have become just as big on chicken as beef.

Jack in the Box doesn't have just one food specialty. The chain, which opened back in 1951 and has more than 2,200 locations throughout the United States, specializes in everything from chicken to burgers and even tacos. It also has an all-day breakfast menu, giving it a leg up over places like McDonald's.

Back in 2020, Jack in the Box changed its chicken game by adding popcorn chicken to the menu for a limited time. The pieces are made from 100% white-meat chicken, and the chain says they are best paired with a packet of Good Good sauce. Now, the chain has made the decision to rekindle the popcorn chicken flame — the popular meal is back on the menu.