KFC Is Dropping Popcorn Chicken And Wings To Make Room For An 'Innovative' Spring

The idea that a company that sells chicken as its main focus point would rid its menu of any poultry products sounds almost unbelievable. But KFC has something a bit different in mind for the upcoming season. In the style of "out with the old, in with the new," the company is changing up its menu.

According to Yahoo! Finance, Yum! Brands, KFC's parent company, has announced that KFC would be undergoing a massive menu overhaul as part of a "simplification process" and to lay the groundwork for as-yet-unknown innovations. To make room for these new "innovations," KFC is dropping several items from its menu, including popcorn chicken, wings, chocolate chip cookies, Nashville-style hot sauce, and strawberry lemonade. These products were chosen to be discontinued because they were regional-only items or simply weren't profitable enough in the company's eyes.

Nation's Restaurant News reports that the company hopes to highlight "core menu items" while testing out new products, such as the chain's recently released wraps.