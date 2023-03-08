The USDA Is Changing How Our Meat Is Labeled. Here's Why It Matters

Americans have an undeniable affinity for meat. In 2022, despite inflation impacting the price of cutlets and deli slices, the average person in the United States ate 227 pounds of meat, which is nearly 30 pounds more than the weight of, coincidentally, the average man.

The American meat industry is big business, but with big business comes stringent regulations — enter the United States Department of Agriculture. The USDA has incredibly detailed lists of rules pertaining to the sale and production of different meat and dairy products. Despite these thorough regulations, debates over the specifics of agricultural legislation are a constant fixture of the meat and dairy sphere. The dairy industry is declaring war over the definition of milk, arguing that plant-based alternatives shouldn't be able to use the term. In some parts of the U.S., raw, unpasteurized milk is banned. Recently, the USDA focused its attention on sourcing claims in the meat production industry and has come up with some suggestions geared toward improving transparency between businesses and consumers.