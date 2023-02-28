A UK Grocery Store Is Apologizing After Displaying Poisonous Daffodils Alongside Scallions
On February 27, botanist James Wong shared a tweet with two photos, showing daffodil bulbs intermixed with spring onions in a grocery store display that bore the words "eat well." Wong said that his mother had sent him the photos, and he tagged the store, Marks and Spencer, in his post, saying, "I don't want to get any staff in trouble. But you need better training asap."
Wong said in the tweet that daffodils are commonly mistaken for spring onions and can lead to plant-based poisoning. A follow-up tweet by Wong reads: "Daffodils are filled with microscopic crystals, so biting into one is like swallowing a box of tiny needles." Spring onions, also commonly called scallions or green onions, are typically used in salads, soups, and stir-fries or used as a garnish on top of completed dishes. Confusing the two could lead to serious health issues for those who ingest the daffodils.
Marks and Spencer quickly took note of the post and is apologizing for the error.
The store acted quickly to remove the display
A Marks and Spencer spokesperson told Metro, "Customer safety is our priority and our British daffodils are clearly labelled with an on-pack warning that they are not safe to consume. This was a genuine error in one of our stores and as a precaution, we are reminding all stores to make sure the flowers are displayed properly. We apologize for any confusion caused."
Twitter user @Natures_great replied to James Wong, sharing their story in a tweet. "I used to work on daffodil farms down in Cornwall harvesting both the flowers and the bulbs. I have scars on my hands from sap seeping around the rubber gloves that we had to wear. I hate to think of what it would do to your insides."
Wong added in another tweet that there are U.K. laws in place prohibiting the sales of flowers, fruits, and vegetables in close proximity to prevent the accidental ingestion of poisonous plants. Before that, he says, there were "dozens" of cases of people accidentally eating the plants each year.