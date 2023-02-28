A UK Grocery Store Is Apologizing After Displaying Poisonous Daffodils Alongside Scallions

On February 27, botanist James Wong shared a tweet with two photos, showing daffodil bulbs intermixed with spring onions in a grocery store display that bore the words "eat well." Wong said that his mother had sent him the photos, and he tagged the store, Marks and Spencer, in his post, saying, "I don't want to get any staff in trouble. But you need better training asap."

Wong said in the tweet that daffodils are commonly mistaken for spring onions and can lead to plant-based poisoning. A follow-up tweet by Wong reads: "Daffodils are filled with microscopic crystals, so biting into one is like swallowing a box of tiny needles." Spring onions, also commonly called scallions or green onions, are typically used in salads, soups, and stir-fries or used as a garnish on top of completed dishes. Confusing the two could lead to serious health issues for those who ingest the daffodils.

Marks and Spencer quickly took note of the post and is apologizing for the error.