Is Amazon Actually Selling Products With Illegal Donkey Meat In Them?

From humble beginnings as an online bookstore in the 1990s, Amazon has transformed itself into one of the most influential companies on the market. Whether it's delivering books or furniture through Amazon Prime or providing entertainment through its own streaming network, Amazon is a juggernaut in the entertainment and online shopping industry. It's only natural then for Amazon to step out of its comfort zone of online delivery and entertainment and move into the world of grocery and food delivery, such as introducing its own grocery service called Amazon Fresh.

But while Amazon can brag about two-day shipping and the ease of its online grocery system, it seems that many have some rather disturbing accusations about just what kind of foodstuffs the company is actually selling. In 2012, Amazon was forced to remove products containing dolphin meat from its Japanese-based sites following extreme backlash from environmentalist groups. In 2019, the company was suspected of selling expired foods it had acquired from third parties, leading many to call into question the quality of the foods and drinks they were ordering and how long such a practice had been going on. While Amazon no doubt would want to assure customers that all of its products are of high quality, there are those who take such claims with a grain of salt.

One of the newest scandals regarding food items being sold on Amazon has to do with meat, or more specifically, the type of meat that customers may unknowingly be eating.