The Walmart And Albertsons Shrimp Recall: Health Risks You Need To Know

Many Americans reach for canned food at the grocery store. Canned food is shelf-stable and is often packed with the same nutrition as fresh food. But the canned food section has had a rough couple of years.

A majority of canned food is packaged in aluminum. However, since 2020, there has been an increased demand for the metal. The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated it, resulting in an aluminum shortage, Quartz reported in 2021. Prices for the material also spiked to their highest in a decade, the outlet reported at the time. Unfortunately, it looks like the shortage won't be gone anytime soon, and canned pet food may also be affected.

More recently, some brands of canned tuna have been in the limelight for containing high levels of mercury, according to a Feb. 9 Consumer Reports investigation. Now, one New York company has recalled its canned shrimp over other health concerns.