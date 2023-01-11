Chipotle Is Officially Embracing The Secret Menu Quesadilla Workers Hate

The allure of secret restaurant menus is pretty hard to deny. As illustrated by Reader's Digest, lots of dining establishments offer "secret" items, meaning dishes that do not appear on the menu officially and must be requested by the customer. For instance, Wendy's customers can ask for a Grand Slam, which is a burger consisting of four patties with a slice of cheese between each. Then there's the KFC Triple Down, which is a "sandwich" where two chicken filets take the place of the bread, and the center consists of another chicken filet, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

The beloved fast casual chain Chipotle also offers some secret items of its own, per Insider. While the restaurant famously does not sell nachos, you can concoct your own by ordering a burrito bowl and asking for a layer of chips on the bottom. You can also enjoy a secret Quesarrito, which is a burrito wrapped in a quesadilla. While these secret Chipotle items are definitely adored, they can't top one epic concoction people liken to the establishment's version of a Philly cheesesteak. And much to the delight of Chipotle's devotees, the item is being added to the main menu soon.