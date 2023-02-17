Marcus Samuelsson Is Debuting A New Hip-Hop Themed Bar And Grill In Atlanta
Chef Marcus Samuelsson has been decorated with awards throughout his culinary career. He is the recipient of eight James Beard Awards and has won a variety of cooking competition shows. His cooking earned him the honor of being the guest chef for the Obama Administration's first state dinner, and he was the youngest person to ever receive a three-star New York Times review.
He has authored several cookbooks, one of which is all about his Red Rooster restaurant in Harlem, which celebrates American cuisine and culture with live music often performed during dinner hours. Red Rooster is just one of Samuelsson's 15 restaurants across the globe, including Ama Nikkei in Sweden, Ginny's Supper Club in New York City, and Streetbird, which has three different locations and ships its food anywhere in the United States.
Now, Samuelsson has announced the latest addition to his restaurant lineup, which will soon open in Atlanta.
Samuelsson is heading to Atlanta
Marcus Samuelsson's newest restaurant will open in Atlanta this March. It will be named Marcus Bar and Grille, after the chef. Initially, the restaurant will only serve food during dinner hours, but it plans to eventually serve weekend brunch, too. It will serve up Old Bay crab cakes, fresh oysters, steaks, barbecue, and more.
Marcus Bar and Grille will feature a private dining room decorated to mimic the look and feel of a hip-hop recording studio. It will be decorated with vintage albums and artwork on the walls to complete the aesthetic. Diners will also be able to enjoy their food in the public dining room, or on the front patio.
The restaurant is taking over the space that formerly housed Adele's, an American restaurant that closed in 2022. Samuelsson is employing Adele's former chef, Hannah Young, to lead the kitchen at the new restaurant. Marcus Bar and Grille is expected to open in March on Atlanta's Edgewood Avenue. Fans can follow its Instagram page for future announcements.