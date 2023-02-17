Marcus Samuelsson Is Debuting A New Hip-Hop Themed Bar And Grill In Atlanta

Chef Marcus Samuelsson has been decorated with awards throughout his culinary career. He is the recipient of eight James Beard Awards and has won a variety of cooking competition shows. His cooking earned him the honor of being the guest chef for the Obama Administration's first state dinner, and he was the youngest person to ever receive a three-star New York Times review.

He has authored several cookbooks, one of which is all about his Red Rooster restaurant in Harlem, which celebrates American cuisine and culture with live music often performed during dinner hours. Red Rooster is just one of Samuelsson's 15 restaurants across the globe, including Ama Nikkei in Sweden, Ginny's Supper Club in New York City, and Streetbird, which has three different locations and ships its food anywhere in the United States.

Now, Samuelsson has announced the latest addition to his restaurant lineup, which will soon open in Atlanta.