Why The 2023 Super Bowl Blue Moon Commercial Was So Confusing

Though the text at the end of the commercial reads "It's a Blue Moon commercial," the truth is it's actually a Molson Coors and DraftKings commercial. Back in January, Molson Coors announced a collaboration with the online betting app on a commercial and contest where fans could predict the plot of the commercial for a chance to win. Most people would be able to guess based on the company's name that Molson Coors is the company behind Coors beers, but it's the same one that distributes both Miller and Blue Moon.

Given that this is Molson Coors' first commercial since the 1980s (via Forbes) it makes perfect sense that the company would take full advantage of its allotted 30 seconds. The commercial will fly over the heads of those who don't know the three beers belong to the same company, but for Molson Coors, it's a total win either way. "This 30-second spot is a marketer's dream," Molson Coors CMO Michelle St. Jacques says. "The spot is a celebration for what our premium light brands stand for, and sneaking in Blue Moon in the last few seconds is just the cherry on top." Whether you were confused or not, Molson Coors is just happy people are talking about its beers.