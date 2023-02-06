Fan-Favorite Shrimp Nibblers Are Back At White Castle, With A Twist
White Castle was founded in 1921, when Billy Ingram began selling sliders for only five cents apiece, becoming the world's first fast-food hamburger chain. The sliders were dubbed "the most influential burger of all time" by Time in 2014. Now more than a century old, the chain has expanded its menu to offer a wider range of items.
Along with its classic sliders, White Castle also sells french fries and onion rings. For customers who prefer chicken, the chain offers a chicken and waffles slider or a side of chicken rings. The restaurant also has two plant-based offerings for those looking to cut down on eating meat. The veggie slider features a patty made from vegetables, and there's also the Impossible slider.
For seafood fans, Fish Nibblers and Panko Fish Sliders are on the permanent White Castle menu. But the fast-food chain also releases some foods for a limited time each year. The fan-favorite Shrimp Nibblers have returned to menus, this time with an extra-special flavor twist.
There will be a brand-new flavor this year
White Castle's Shrimp Nibblers are bite-sized butterfly shrimp, coated in batter and deep-fried until they reach a crispy, golden brown, per a Feb. 6 press release. According to ABC 6, the Shrimp Nibblers were first released in 2015. And while they disappear after a limited amount of time, they always make a yearly return.
Along with the re-release of the fan-favorite classic, White Castle is adding a brand-new flavor to its menu. The Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers include sweet chili peppers in the breading, adding a little extra spiciness in every bite.
Both flavors of Shrimp Nibblers will be available at participating White Castle locations for a limited time — now through April 9, per the press release. The promotion will cover the entirety of the Lenten season, which ends April 6. (Many customers desire non-meat options during this time, though seafood is permitted.)