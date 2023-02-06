Fan-Favorite Shrimp Nibblers Are Back At White Castle, With A Twist

White Castle was founded in 1921, when Billy Ingram began selling sliders for only five cents apiece, becoming the world's first fast-food hamburger chain. The sliders were dubbed "the most influential burger of all time" by Time in 2014. Now more than a century old, the chain has expanded its menu to offer a wider range of items.

Along with its classic sliders, White Castle also sells french fries and onion rings. For customers who prefer chicken, the chain offers a chicken and waffles slider or a side of chicken rings. The restaurant also has two plant-based offerings for those looking to cut down on eating meat. The veggie slider features a patty made from vegetables, and there's also the Impossible slider.

For seafood fans, Fish Nibblers and Panko Fish Sliders are on the permanent White Castle menu. But the fast-food chain also releases some foods for a limited time each year. The fan-favorite Shrimp Nibblers have returned to menus, this time with an extra-special flavor twist.