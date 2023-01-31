This Year's World Nutella Day Will See The Debut Of Some Brand New Treats

It's never the wrong time to have a sweet treat. Tickling your taste buds with a quick hit of sugar is one of the simplest ways to add a little moment of excitement to the day — there's no need to feel guilty about eating pleasurable foods. However, there are certain times during which enjoying cookies and candy are absolutely essential.

For example, on National M&Ms Day, which falls on October 13, it's imperative that you toss back a few handfuls of the candy-coated chocolate sphere, via National Today. March 6, also known as World Oreo Day, is the perfect time to buy a pack of cookies and dunk them in an ice-cold glass of milk. World Nutella Day falls on February 5. This year, the makers of the popular hazelnut spread are taking advantage of the holiday, and giving consumers a few new Nutella treats that look absolutely incredible.