The Time Chicken Nuggets Were Served During A Luxurious Cruise Dinner

A common saying goes that "you get what you pay for," but in the world of "luxury" dining, that isn't always the case. A recent Tik Tok video that has gone viral is a testament to this fact.

In the video from user Allison Kuhn, a group of friends is laughing around a dining table with the headline "I booked us a "5-star dinner cruise" where our entree was one singular chicken nugget." The aforementioned chicken nugget is carelessly tossed by a passing waiter onto a plate decorated by what looks like dips or sides that far outnumber the single nugget.

The comments are filled with folks expressing their own shock and humor at the situation. There are also numerous references to the recently released film "The Menu" which mocks the world of fine dining and "luxury."

In a follow-up video Kuhn admits that as strange as the chicken nugget episode may have been, she and her friends had a wonderful time on the river cruise.