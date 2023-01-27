The Time Chicken Nuggets Were Served During A Luxurious Cruise Dinner
A common saying goes that "you get what you pay for," but in the world of "luxury" dining, that isn't always the case. A recent Tik Tok video that has gone viral is a testament to this fact.
In the video from user Allison Kuhn, a group of friends is laughing around a dining table with the headline "I booked us a "5-star dinner cruise" where our entree was one singular chicken nugget." The aforementioned chicken nugget is carelessly tossed by a passing waiter onto a plate decorated by what looks like dips or sides that far outnumber the single nugget.
The comments are filled with folks expressing their own shock and humor at the situation. There are also numerous references to the recently released film "The Menu" which mocks the world of fine dining and "luxury."
In a follow-up video Kuhn admits that as strange as the chicken nugget episode may have been, she and her friends had a wonderful time on the river cruise.
A Bosphorus river cruise gone awry
According to BuzzFeed, Kuhn booked the now infamous river cruise after spending time studying in Israel. She and her friends were visiting Istanbul, Turkey, and decided to book the now infamous $75 evening river cruise that would be featured in the TikTok video. Kuhn says that the trip was rated five stars on Trip Advisor when she booked.
In another follow-up video, Kuhn says that the chicken nugget was actually pretty tasty, and described it as being "crispy on the inside."
BuzzFeed claims that Kuhn has chosen not to share the name of the cruise company. However, Viator does have a listing for a "5-star Bosphorus Dinner Cruise" (which has an actual rating of four stars) that features photos of the same plate of dips and sides. Travelers also posted photos of individually wrapped pieces of bread and cups of water that can be seen in the video as well. There are also other low-rated reviews that mention being served cheap chicken nuggets. Other photos also show more extensive meals, so it's hard to say what caused this hilarious dinner for Kuhn and her friends.