Sprouts Farmers Market's New Initiative Is Making Organic Food More Accessible

Sprouts Farmers Market isn't your typical grocery store. The specialty food chain, which stocks natural and organic products, bills its fruits and vegetables as "the season's freshest, most delicious produce around." Inventory varies from state to state — 23 of which play host to Sprouts stores as of this writing — according to what's available. Unlike your average supermarket, you probably won't have strawberries, blueberries, or heirloom tomatoes in the middle of winter.

In turn, the chain is dedicated to supporting local farms. Its website features plenty of information about the small businesses that supply its produce from around the country. Sprouts shoppers in New York, for example, can read about Fish Creek Orchards, Fix Bros. Farm, and Red Jacket Orchards, who supply Sprouts' Empire State outposts with a variety of fresh apples.

This week, Sprouts announced a new initiative that will help it reach another level of sustainability. The program, which launched in all of its California stores on Tuesday, aims to save perfectly good produce from being thrown out.