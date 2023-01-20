The USDA Is Getting Stricter With The Definition Of 'Organic'

Ever since the term "organic" entered the food scene, there's seemingly been a struggle to prove the accuracy of that word as a bona fide, government-mandated label. As the New Yorker points out, when a consumer is choosing to buy an organic product, they're also buying into the promise that it was grown without the use of certain herbicides, pesticides, and fertilizers. Therein lies the problem: If this hasn't been monitored during the growing and harvesting process, or corroborated by an objective third party, then consumers might as well just be buying conventional produce.

Now, according to a recent report by Food Business News, it looks like the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is taking new measures to safeguard the quality of agricultural products labeled as "organic" imported into the country. Specifically, the USDA will do this with help from the USDA's National Organic Program (NOP), which creates rules and oversees regulations that safeguard the accuracy of products labeled as organic. First launched in 1990 under the Organic Foods Production Act and officially founded in 2000, the NOP's latest rules set to be issued are designed to further secure the organic food supply chain responsible for bringing these products into the U.S. So what will these mandates look like?