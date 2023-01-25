Cereal Pop's Latest Popcorn Flavor Is A Sweet Nostalgic Throwback

For many people, memories of watching Saturday morning cartoons with a heaping bowl of cereal bring about wonderful feelings of nostalgia. While those simple, laidback days may be long gone, people of all ages still enjoy cereal, whether having it for a quick breakfast or enjoying it as a late-night snack. When it comes to the most popular types of cereal, Zippia ranks Cheerios at the very top. In 2021, the brand brought in a stunning income of $18.127 billion.

Ranking number 10 in the Zippia poll is Fruity Pebbles, another cereal that remains a favorite among children and adults alike. Consisting of small, fruit-flavored "pebbles" made from rice, Fruity Pebbles is known for being the first cereal to base its branding on popular cartoon characters thanks to its pairing with "The Flintstones." While it doesn't have the same impressive pull with consumers as Cheerios, Fruity Pebbles is certainly no slouch in the cereal department. And there's now another great way to enjoy this classic treat thanks to one snack brand's enterprising approach.