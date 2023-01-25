Cereal Pop's Latest Popcorn Flavor Is A Sweet Nostalgic Throwback
For many people, memories of watching Saturday morning cartoons with a heaping bowl of cereal bring about wonderful feelings of nostalgia. While those simple, laidback days may be long gone, people of all ages still enjoy cereal, whether having it for a quick breakfast or enjoying it as a late-night snack. When it comes to the most popular types of cereal, Zippia ranks Cheerios at the very top. In 2021, the brand brought in a stunning income of $18.127 billion.
Ranking number 10 in the Zippia poll is Fruity Pebbles, another cereal that remains a favorite among children and adults alike. Consisting of small, fruit-flavored "pebbles" made from rice, Fruity Pebbles is known for being the first cereal to base its branding on popular cartoon characters thanks to its pairing with "The Flintstones." While it doesn't have the same impressive pull with consumers as Cheerios, Fruity Pebbles is certainly no slouch in the cereal department. And there's now another great way to enjoy this classic treat thanks to one snack brand's enterprising approach.
Introducing Fruity Pebbles Popcorn
SNAX-Sational Brands is known for innovation when it comes to many delightful offerings. The Cookie & Candy Pop products feature a range of popcorn treats, including pairings with Oreo, Butterfinger, Sour Patch Kids, Chips Ahoy, Snickers, and other sweet flavor combinations. However, the brand's most recent offering has cereal lovers poised for optimum snacking.
Food Business News reports on the release of the first-ever Cereal Pop popcorn, which includes Fruity Pebbles. As explained by chief executive officer Jerry Bello, Cereal Pop "features the signature cereal flavors' authentic pieces and taste profile." As for nutrition considerations, Cereal Pop contains 150 calories per serving and uses non-GMO corn during the manufacturing process to ensure a wholesome treat. As of now, this fun and exciting snack can be procured from Sam's Club, which offers 20-ounce bags for $6.98. However, SNAX-Sational Brands is planning a wider release in February, at which point the fruity popcorn snack should be available at retailers nationwide.