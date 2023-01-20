Chicken Of The Sea Wants To Give You $1 Million To Prove Mermaids Are Real

Many of us grow up believing in any number of mythical beings. In fact, many people continue to believe in leprechauns and werewolves until well into their adulthood. This is made readily apparent by the fact that you can currently stream all 12 seasons of the 'reality' nature series "Finding Bigfoot" on the streaming platform Animal Planet GO.

However, for many of us, pondering the existence of paranormal beings is just something fun to do from time to time. It's fascinating to think about how the myths came about, and what might have caused multiple people to fabricate sightings of the same creature.

These persistent, cross-cultural beliefs have also led to some fun contests. Metro reports that in 2015, a man won a ​​£2,000 for capturing the best evidence of the Loch Ness Monster in 2014. He snagged a picture of a U.F.O., or unidentified floating object, sitting under the surface of the famous lake, on Google Earth, white he sat at home hundreds of miles away. Now, tuna titan Chicken of the Sea is offering a massive cash prize to anyone who can prove the existence of another mythical creature.