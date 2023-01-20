Chicken Of The Sea Wants To Give You $1 Million To Prove Mermaids Are Real
Many of us grow up believing in any number of mythical beings. In fact, many people continue to believe in leprechauns and werewolves until well into their adulthood. This is made readily apparent by the fact that you can currently stream all 12 seasons of the 'reality' nature series "Finding Bigfoot" on the streaming platform Animal Planet GO.
However, for many of us, pondering the existence of paranormal beings is just something fun to do from time to time. It's fascinating to think about how the myths came about, and what might have caused multiple people to fabricate sightings of the same creature.
These persistent, cross-cultural beliefs have also led to some fun contests. Metro reports that in 2015, a man won a £2,000 for capturing the best evidence of the Loch Ness Monster in 2014. He snagged a picture of a U.F.O., or unidentified floating object, sitting under the surface of the famous lake, on Google Earth, white he sat at home hundreds of miles away. Now, tuna titan Chicken of the Sea is offering a massive cash prize to anyone who can prove the existence of another mythical creature.
Rules and regulations apply amid the Chicken of the Sea mermaid madness
According to a Jan. 19 Chicken of the Sea press release, if you can somehow capture video of a real-life mermaid before February 23 and submit it to Chicken of the Sea, you can win $1 million.
The Chicken of the Sea website adds that if genuine evidence of the undersea hybrid humanoids fails to surface before the deadline, the company will donate a whopping one million ounces of food to American food banks. It seems like this contest will work out well for charity, as the rules regarding what exactly qualifies as evidence of a mermaid encounter are quite stringent. Your submission video needs to contain a number of elements. This includes a half-hour long video of the mermaid breathing underwater, as well as evidence of the mermaid speaking and demonstrating its culture, among other stipulations. There is, however, a Swimmer's Up prize for any submission to the contest, regardless of whether or not it contains evidence of a mermaid.
The contest comes after concerns that have been raised about the company's business ethics. In 2015, the tuna supplier behind Chicken of the Sea was taken on by Greenpeace over the alleged deaths of numerous endangered aquatic animals that allegedly happened as a result of the tuna company's fishing practices.