Restaurant Workers Have Been Unknowingly Paying Lobbyists To Keep Their Wages Low

Requiring restaurant workers to take a food safety course before they start handling any products seems like a no-brainer. Chefs, waiters, and bartenders should know the basics of handling food and when it's unsafe to serve, right? But according to a report by The New York Times, one lobbying group took advantage of this logic to make restaurant workers pay for the lobbying that kept their wages stagnant.

The New York Times claims that the National Restaurant Association has raised millions of dollars over the years through ownership of the company ServSafe. This company is known within the industry as the de facto training option for food handling safety courses. These kinds of courses are required by law in Texas, California, Illinois, and Florida and are commonly used across the country to train new staff. Many have to retake the courses every three years as well. The class is $15, and the cost is usually passed onto the employees themselves.

The New York Times found that the annual revenue generated by these courses since 2010 totaled more than $25 million and easily covered the company's lobbying costs in that same period. Grub Street adds that even though ServSafe is well known within the industry, even experienced restaurateurs had no idea the company was linked to the National Restaurant Association.