Which Indian Dish Do You Most Want To Try? - Exclusive Survey
Indian food is often recognizable by its distinct spices and flavor profiles (per Today's World Kitchen). In fact, many dishes utilize foods and flavorings that have contrasting tastes, allowing each diner to enjoy a wide spread of tastes in every bite. Some common ingredients used in Indian dishes include peppers, potatoes, garlic, turmeric, beans, cinnamon, and mustard seeds.
In addition to being delicious, Royal Spice states that Indian food is nutritious, too. Many dishes place importance on fresh vegetables, and are rich in essential vitamins and nutrients. Spices such as ginger and turmeric are often used to season dishes, and both are rich in antioxidants and can act as anti-inflammatories (per EatingWell).
If you aren't familiar with Indian cuisine, jumping right in might feel a little daunting. But if you're looking for inspiration, it can be helpful to find out what others are intrigued by. In this exclusive survey, Daily Meal readers voted on which Indian dishes they most wanted to taste-test.
Voters chose one dish as the most appealing
Daily Meal readers chose one dish as the winner: Tandoori chicken stole the vote, with a whopping 63.14% of poll respondents wanting to try it. According to Simply Recipes, chicken legs are marinated in a mix of yogurt, spices, and lemon juice before being cooked — typically in a tandoor oven, which influences the dish's name, but it can also be prepared on a grill or in the oven.
In second place, with 13.93%, is biryani. This layered dish typically starts with long-grained rice, and then layers of lamb, fish, vegetables, or chicken are added with a gravy in the bowl (per The Spruce Eats). Once assembled, a lid is secured with dough and cooked.
Third place was taken by the dosa, with 9.35%. This food is similar to crepes, as it has a thin pancake surrounding a variety of fillings. In fourth place with 7.76% was chaat: a variety of street foods and appetizers, according to Taste of Home. Finally, in last place was Vada Pav with only 5.82%. This vegetarian-friendly dish features a spicy potato filling, spicy garlic, and green chutney between buns, according to Cook with Manali.
Trying new foods is good for you
Trying new foods can have a variety of benefits, according to eatwith. Eating a variety of foods can help ensure that you get all of your daily recommended vitamin and mineral intake. Enjoying foods from other cultures can help you develop a deeper understanding and appreciation for others as you discover what goes into preparing each dish. (Plus, you might just find your new favorite food.)
Plus, Indian food is as delicious as it is nutritious, per The Washington Post. The complex flavors will appeal to your taste buds, and if you like things on the spicier side, many dishes can easily have some heat added in. There are an estimated 381 ingredients in the world, and Indian food uses roughly 200 of them.
If you're ready to try Indian cuisine but don't have a restaurant near you, check out these recipes for Tandoori Chicken and Hyderabadi Biryani to try your hand at making a new, home-cooked meal.