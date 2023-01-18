Which Indian Dish Do You Most Want To Try? - Exclusive Survey

Indian food is often recognizable by its distinct spices and flavor profiles (per Today's World Kitchen). In fact, many dishes utilize foods and flavorings that have contrasting tastes, allowing each diner to enjoy a wide spread of tastes in every bite. Some common ingredients used in Indian dishes include peppers, potatoes, garlic, turmeric, beans, cinnamon, and mustard seeds.

In addition to being delicious, Royal Spice states that Indian food is nutritious, too. Many dishes place importance on fresh vegetables, and are rich in essential vitamins and nutrients. Spices such as ginger and turmeric are often used to season dishes, and both are rich in antioxidants and can act as anti-inflammatories (per EatingWell).

If you aren't familiar with Indian cuisine, jumping right in might feel a little daunting. But if you're looking for inspiration, it can be helpful to find out what others are intrigued by. In this exclusive survey, Daily Meal readers voted on which Indian dishes they most wanted to taste-test.