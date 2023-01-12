Jamie Oliver Seasons Meat With Even More Meat In His New Cookbook
While plant-based dietary lifestyles are more popular than ever, there's no denying the appeal that meat still holds for many people all over the world. According to Statista, a poll conducted in 39 countries found that 86% of respondents claimed that meat was a constant part of their diets. In 2020 alone, food producers around the globe were responsible for generating 333 million tons of meat products to meet the demand of consumers. Additionally, this number appears to be on the rise.
Because meat remains a popular selection for so many, it's a staple food for professional and amateur chefs alike. Take Jamie Oliver, for example, a celebrity chef who first rose to fame with his television show "The Naked Chef" (per CulinarySchools.org). He's since produced many other TV shows, authored numerous cookbooks, and highlighted deficiencies in school lunches within the UK to better serve students. Oliver is now well-known around the world for creating simple yet flavorful dishes that use fresh, wholesome ingredients. His most recent cookbook is an ode to simple techniques and big flavors and features one excellent meat preparation with a surprising twist.
One pan to rule them all
Never one to rest on his laurels, Oliver is constantly churning out new recipes and preparations within his myriad of cookbooks. USA Today provides insight into his latest cookbook release, "One: Simple One-Pan Wonders," which features recipes that only require a single pan to create. As explained by the celebrity chef, the goal was to make a "user-friendly book" that home chefs could rely on. Accordingly, the 120 recipes included in the book use no more than eight ingredients. The book also features a wide range of recipes, such as pasta dishes, veggie-based meals, and meat preparations. One particular meat-based recipe caught the attention of the public when Oliver made it on late-night TV.
During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (per YouTube), Oliver showcases a special technique for cooking steak. The cut of beef gets a healthy portion of grated parmesan first, in addition to salt and pepper for seasoning. Next, Oliver places thin slices of prosciutto, a delectable dry-cured ham, over the steak. In response, host Colbert quips "Is one of the best seasonings for meat more meat?" to which the chef responds enthusiastically "Yes!" The end result is a juicy and flavorful steak that can be prepared quickly and with minimal mess.