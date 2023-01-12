Jamie Oliver Seasons Meat With Even More Meat In His New Cookbook

While plant-based dietary lifestyles are more popular than ever, there's no denying the appeal that meat still holds for many people all over the world. According to Statista, a poll conducted in 39 countries found that 86% of respondents claimed that meat was a constant part of their diets. In 2020 alone, food producers around the globe were responsible for generating 333 million tons of meat products to meet the demand of consumers. Additionally, this number appears to be on the rise.

Because meat remains a popular selection for so many, it's a staple food for professional and amateur chefs alike. Take Jamie Oliver, for example, a celebrity chef who first rose to fame with his television show "The Naked Chef" (per CulinarySchools.org). He's since produced many other TV shows, authored numerous cookbooks, and highlighted deficiencies in school lunches within the UK to better serve students. Oliver is now well-known around the world for creating simple yet flavorful dishes that use fresh, wholesome ingredients. His most recent cookbook is an ode to simple techniques and big flavors and features one excellent meat preparation with a surprising twist.